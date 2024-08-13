Oktoberfest: This London bar is offering free beer if you wear lederhosen

German Gymnasium celebrates Oktoberfest from 20 September to 31 October

Dress in lederhosen or dirndl this Oktoberfest and get a complimentary stein this autumn from King’s Cross purveyors of all that is great about German culture, the German Gymnasium.

Opened in 1865 by the German Gymnastics Society as an actual gym, the high-ceilinged building relaunched as a restaurant in 2015. They’ll be throwing Oktoberfest celebrations from 20 September until 31 October this year, with free live entertainment from a German Oompah band every Friday night from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

Also up for grabs, unique brews from brewing experts James Clay and Sons that you won’t find anywhere else, as well as the two traditional beers of the season, Warsteiner, and König Ludwig.

There is food to pair with the steins, including Schweinebraten, a roast pork collar with red cabbage and dark beer sauce, and the Halbes Hendl, a roast half chicken with warm potato salad. It’ll be available indoors and outside on the terrace daily from 11.30am.

Plenty of London beer halls try to mimic the atmosphere of Bavaria but end up feeling like bland rooms, and none have the German Gymnasium’s storied history.

Press material says: “Whether indulging in authentic German delicacies, raising a stein of world-class beer, or dancing to the lively tunes, German Gymnasium promises an Oktoberfest celebration like no other, providing an opportunity to revel in the cherished traditions of Bavaria without leaving London.”

Oktoberfest is the world’s largest Volksfest, aka German beer festival, held every year in Munich, Bavaria from mid-September until the end of October. Prost!

Find out more at the German Gymnasium website

