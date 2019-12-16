Ofwat orders water companies to cut bills by £50

Water firms must slash the average bill by £50 by 2025, regulator Ofwat insisted today as it set out plans to improve the utility providers’ performance.



The demand forms part of a massive £51bn investment strategy for water companies under Ofwat, including a goal to cut the amount of water lost to leaks by 16 per cent.

Read more: Water firms prepare to flood watchdog with complaints over Ofwat



“Water companies need to crack on, turn this into a reality and transform their performance for everyone,” Ofwat chief executive Rachel Fletcher said.



Ofwat will implement the new plan in April 2020, as it seeks to reduce pollution incidents by 30 per cent and get water firms to set aside over £1bn to deal with flooding.



Under the plans, average bills would drop by 12 per cent before inflation.



The regulator shocked the industry in July by rejecting all but three water providers’ business plans for 2020-25.



In draft determinations that Ofwat has today approved, the regulator demanded water firms pay debts faster become more efficient and treat customers better.



Yorkshire, Anglian, Northumbrian, Southern and Thames Water are thought to be facing the worst of the fallout from the decision.

Read more: Water firms in line for ‘worst credit decline since privatisation’ after Ofwat ruling

They are all expected to complain to the Competition and Markets Authority.

Tony Smith, chief executive of the Consumer Council for Water, said: “Most customers will see this as a good deal but more must be done to make sure everyone can afford their bill and ensure there is sufficient investment in safeguarding these essential services long into the future.

“Water companies have had it too good for too long. At first glance it appears Ofwat has listened to our repeated calls for it to get tougher and tip the balance back in favour of customers. But we’ll be keeping a close eye on the performance of companies to make sure customers are not short-changed.”



