Ofqual boss Sally Collier quits after exams fiasco

The head of the exams regulator, Sally Collier, has resigned just weeks after schools and universities were engulfed by the exams fiasco.

Collier, the chief regulator and chief executive of Ofqual, oversaw the introduction of an algorithm that was eventually scrapped after nearly 40 per cent of A Level results were downgraded.

The controversial algorithm, which was accused of adversely affecting disadvantaged students, was later scrapped and teacher assessed grades awarded instead.

In a statement today Ofqual said Collier had “decided that the next stage of the awarding process would be better overseen by new leadership.”

Collier’s predecessor Dame Glenys Stacey will assume a temporary leadership as chief regulator until December 2020.

“She will be supported by a new committee of the Ofqual Board, which will include one or more of the current Ofsted Board members. This new committee will be chaired by Amanda Spielman… Roger Taylor remains Ofqual chair,” the regulator said.

“Taken together these arrangements will ensure that Ofqual has the extra capacity, support and oversight it needs both to tackle the remaining issues from this year’s awarding process and to ensure that next year’s arrangements command public confidence,” Ofqual said.

Last week education secretary Gavin Williamson said he had “full confidence” in Ofqual following the controversy but did not go as far as to back Collier.

He failed to endorse Collier, instead saying he would continue to work with the organisation in an interview with the BBC.

Williamson has also faced calls to resign after he was forced to make a U-turn on the system of moderated grades. He has denied he missed early warnings that the system could disadvantage students from poorer backgrounds.

Tory backbencher George Freeman said the “shambles” raised worrying questions about leadership at the Department of Education. Williamson retains Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s full support.