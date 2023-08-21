Ofgem demands Ovo Energy tackles unresolved customer complaints

Ofgem has opened a compliance engagement process against Ovo Energy, one of the largest suppliers in the country (Photo illustration by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Ofgem has ordered one of the UK’s largest energy firms to improve its customer service after ‘serious’ concerns have been raised over waiting times and a backlog of unresolved complaints.

This follows both the Energy Ombudsman and Citizens Advice Scotland contacting the regulator regarding the supplier’s handling and resolution of complaints.

The market watchdog has opened compliance engagement proceedings with Ovo Energy, setting both expectations and improvement targets to reduce the time it takes for issues to be resolved.

An Ofgem spokesperson said: “There are no excuses for poor customer service and Ofgem has made this clear to all suppliers. Where concerns are raised with us, we will follow up and take appropriate steps.

“Ovo has assured us they are taking steps to address the concerns raised by the Energy Ombudsman and Citizens Advice. We will monitor the situation and expect to see things improve. However if they do not we will consider further steps, including the possibility of enforcement action and fines.”

It has previously taken action against suppliers for customer service failings identified by a series of market compliance reviews of the energy market.

However, the regulator has not managed to identify any non-compliance from Ovo, with no disciplinary action or fines being meted out to the supplier.

An Ovo spokesperson said: “Ofgem did not identify any non-compliance from OVO on this matter. We continue to place serious emphasis on the support we provide to our customers and have assured Ofgem of this.”

Ovo is the fourth largest energy supplier in the UK and is home to nearly 5m customers.

The news comes ahead of this week’s update of the price cap, with households braced for a sustained period of ultra-high energy bills.