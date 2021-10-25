Officers deployed to Wandsworth and Merton after armed group roams streets of Putney

The Metropolitan Police has deployed additional officers to Wandsworth and Merton after several witnesses said a group of armed males was roaming the Putney area.

A Section 60 stop and search has been authorised in the area and additional officers are in the local areas to “provide reassurance,” according to a report in the local Sutton & Croydon Guardian.

Police reportedly received multiple reports of males armed with weapons in Putney, and there were also two unconfirmed reports of robberies in Mitcham.

The Metropolitan Police believe the group and the robberies are linked, according to the report.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police on 101, using reference CAD 4506/23Oct.