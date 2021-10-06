Office occupancy jumps up around the world

As the Prime Minister urges Brits to get back to the office, global data has revealed that 42 per cent of offices had reopened as of September

This marks a jump from 30 per cent in August, according to occupancy data from workplace technology company Freespace.

Just 16 per cent of offices are a third full, but this is more than double the August rate, of seven per cent.

The average office occupancy in the EMEA region was 21 per cent last month, an increase of five per cent from August.

In the US, the average office occupancy decreased by four per cent compared to August, largely due to concerns about the Delta coronavirus variant.

It comes as Boris Johnson today urged Brits to make a return to the office and leave remote working behind, speaking from Conservative party conference in Manchester.

In his key note speech, the Prime Minister said a “productive workforce” only comes from “face to face meetings and water cooler gossip”.

He added: ““As we come out of Covid our towns and cities are again going to be buzzing with life, because we know that a productive workforce needs that spur that only comes with face to face meetings and water cooler gossip.

“If young people are to learn on the job in the way that they always have and must we will and must see people back in the office.”