Ofcom launches review as online news overtakes TV for first time

Ofcom launches a review as over half of British adults now use Facebook, Youtube and Instagram for news, up from 47 per cent in 2023.

For the first time since the 1960s, television is no longer the most popular source of news for Brits.

Communications regulator Ofcom has launched a review of public service media after its latest report revealed that online platforms and apps have caught up to TV as a primary news source.

Ofcom’s annual study shows that 71 per cent of adults in the UK now get their news online, just pipping the 70 per cent that get it on the box.

This trend has happened as over half of British adults now use Facebook, Youtube and Instagram for news, up from 47 per cent in 2023.

Yih-Choung Teh, Ofcom group director of strategy and research, said: “Television has dominated people’s news habits since the sixties, and it still commands really high trust.

“But we’re witnessing a generational shift to online news, which is often seen as less reliable – together with growing fears about misinformation and deepfake content.”

While social media has billowed as a challenger news source, its reputation for delivering accurate and trustworthy news still lags far behind traditional platforms like TV and radio.

Following the research, the watchdog is launching a two-phase review. “Ofcom wants to secure high-quality news for the next generation, so we’re kicking off a review of the public service media that help underpin the UK’s democracy and public debate,” Teh explained.

The first phase will assess how well public service broadcasters have served UK audiences online, while the second phase will explore potential regulatory or legislative changes to support the future of public service media.

One major concern is the rise of misinformation. Ofcom’s research found that six in ten people recalled seeing content they believed to be false or misleading in the run-up to this year’s general election, with one in ten reporting they encountered such content several times a day.

It comes as general news reach is gradually falling, with a steeper five per cent drop from 75 to 70 per cent last year.