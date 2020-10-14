OECD: UK should focus on helping unemployed, not on tax rises

The UK should do more to help those who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and wait to fix the hole in its public finances until the recovery is underway, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said.

The UK’s economy is at “a critical juncture”, the organisation warned in an annual report, as the Covid-19 crisis threatens to worsen existing productivity and inequality problems, while Brexit could also deal a major blow.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

The outlook for the world’s sixth-biggest economy is “exceptionally uncertain” due to the dual challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit, said OECD Chief Economist Laurence Boone.

“Actions taken to address the pandemic and decisions made on future trading relationships will have a lasting impact on the UK’s economic trajectory for years to come, so they should be in line with long-term objectives,” he added.

Last month the organisation warned that while the global economy was faring better than originally expected in 2020, the UK was still lagging behind and would take one of the biggest hits from the pandemic of any developed country.

More to follow.