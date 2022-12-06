Odey Asset Management taking sexual assault claims “extremely seriously” – reports￼

Bosses at Odey Asset Management have reportedly said they are treating claims of sexual assault against founder Crispin Odey “extremely seriously”, after new claims were reported in the media this week.

Odey, the chief of Odey Asset Management, was acquitted of indecent assault in March 2021 after allegations he had assaulted a woman at his Chelsea house in 1998.

District Judge Nicholas Rimmer described the complainant’s case as “riddled with troubling inconsistencies” and said the fund boss could leave with his “reputation intact”.

However, news website Tortoise has now reported that Odey faces four separate claims of sexual assault, all of which it claims have taken place since 1998.

Tortoise reporter Paul Caruana Galizia wrote on Twitter that the “the overlap” between the different cases was “striking”.

“I’ve documented [five] sexual assault allegations against Crispin Odey, one of Britain’s richest men & a Conservatives & Brexit donor,” Galizia wrote on Twitter on Monday.

“The [five] women don’t know each other. Their allegations span 24 years. Odey says they contain “falsehoods” and “inaccuracies”.”

Galizia claims one allegation against Odey was made in late 2021, but the Times reported the claim had not been reported to the police.

A spokesperson for Odey Asset Management told the Mail in response to the podcast the management team of OAM is “independent to Crispin Odey and treats all allegations extremely seriously.”

City A.M. could not reach Crispin Odey or Odey Asset Management for comment directly.