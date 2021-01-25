Octopus Ventures to launch £100m fund to capitalise on the ‘digital healthcare revolution’

One of Europe’s largest VC firms is planning to launch a new £100m global fund in a bid to take advantage of the advancing healthtech market.

Octopus Ventures will look to transform public healthcare systems across the continent and emerging markets by ramping up its investment activity.

The announcement signals the investor’s intention to build on its existing expertise in the rapidly evolving healthtech space, enabling it to build its presence in the sector.

Joe Stringer, Dr Pooja Sikka and Shamik Parekh have joined the company from TenX Health to bring in a wealth of digital healthcare experience.

Dr Pooja Sikka said: “There is a massive opportunity to back businesses that can really make a difference to the way healthcare is delivered to the benefit of patients across Europe and the emerging markets.

“We are looking forward to unlocking this potential with our new fund, building on Octopus’ reputation as one of Europe’s leading VCs and its mission to achieve impact at scale and pace.”

Investment opportunities

The team will manage the £100m fund, which it wants to invest in early-stage healthtech businesses to boost the world’s healthcare technology.

The news follows the appointment of Emma Davies as co-CEO earlier this month and the investor’s announcement that it had launched a new specialist consumer team in October.

Alliot Cole, co-CEO of Octopus Ventures, said: “Covid-19 has doubled the pace of growth in healthcare technology.

“Joe, Pooja and Shamik’s arrival and the launch of the fund puts us in an even stronger position to take advantage of the investment opportunities that are emerging from the pandemic as the digital healthcare revolution continues.”

Read more: Shell to buy electric vehicle charging firm Ubitricity