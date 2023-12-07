Octopus Group enters legal services market after buying divorce business

Octopus Group has acquired a majority stake in a legal service business that focuses on helping customers navigate legal issues surrounding divorce.

The group, which is the parent company to energy giant Octopus Energy, has dived into the legal services market by acquiring Amicable.

Amicable was was founded in 2015 to serve as a legal service for divorcing and separating couples.

This deal will see the legal business working work with Octopus Money and Guardian Angel to help customers navigate the financial, legal and administrative issues.

Octopus Money was launched earlier this year to offer money coaching and financial advice. Last December, the group bought a majority stake in Guardian Angel as a way to help people prepare for and manage death.

The deal is part of Octopus’ vision of offering customers “deeper emotional and financial support through their biggest life events”.

Speaking on the deal, Ruth Handcock, CEO at Octopus Money, said: “Our customers often come to us during big life moments that force them to take a look at their finances, like parenthood, buying a property, or divorce. In times like these, emotional and practical support need to go hand in hand.”

Pip Wilson, co-founder of Amicable, added: “We’re thrilled that Octopus will power our future growth and success and are delighted to join the network of fantastic organisations. Separation is never easy, but with Octopus, it now can be amicable for more people.”