October in the City: the cultural events not to miss

How much fun is it being out and about dancing, being immersed in art and going to live music again?

On 7 October Unpredictable Thursdays presents experimental music, free improvisation, film, and art sessions, which are well worth checking out.

For something more classical, Fidelio Orchestra Cafe has introduced a new series of concerts featuring up-and-coming artists. Tickets are £50 per person – half the price of their usual concert and dinner offer. The first of this series will take place on 14 and 15 October, with Hungarian-American pianist Julia Hamos performing Schumann’s Davidsbündlerstänze op. 6 and Ravel’s Gaspard de la Nuit. Hélène Clément, viola player from the Doric String Quartet, with pianist Alasdair Beatson will be performing works by Britten and Bridge on 19 and 20 October. Go violas!

The Keats200 outdoor exhibition in Aldgate Square launches this month, telling Keats’ life story from his birth in Moorgate, early medical training at Guy’s Hospital and his decision to give up a career in medicine to become a poet.

To keep you fuelled up for the day, Guildhall Lunch Market returns on 7 October from 12-2pm in the Guildhall Yard. Then why not head to the Barbican Art Gallery, which has an exhibition celebrating Japanese American sculptor Isamu Noguchi (1904-1988), one of the most experimental and pioneering artists of the 20th century.

The London Symphony Orchestra has a variety of wonderful concerts this month including Nicola Bendetti performing Shostakovitch’s First Violin Concerto on 10 October. For tickets click here. Later in the month on 23 October you can join the LSO to explore the music, ideas and experiences of British-based classical composers from the African diaspora, as composer and filmmaker Des Oliver showcases his landmark online series

Body Movements Festival on Saturday 9 October, debuting with a multi-venue festival in Hackney Wick, celebrating the full spectrum of queer club culture. The lineup includes Eris Drew, Octo Octa, Saiorse, and Jaye Ward.

A little further out of the city, but worth the extra tube stops, is the Jazz Cafe, where, on the 8 October, you can absorb myriad musical influences, from oriental and Arabic to Turkish and Indian, thanks to Acid Arab’s Musique De France, whose legion of admirers includes Gilles Peterson, who invited the duo to perform live at the Worldwide Awards in 2017.

On 14 October Bonobo protégée Poté launches his debut album A Tenuous Tale Of Her. Blending influences from his caribbean upbringing with experimental sounds and emotive songwriting, Poté has already garnered support from the likes of Annie Mac, MistaJam, Laurent Garnier and Damon Albarn (who features on single Young Lies). For more follow this link.

Down in Surrey Quays, the very cool venue Printworks is hosting the only London gig for Hacienda Classical on Friday 15 October and then, back closer to home at Rich Mix, they have their brand new community mural launching this week. It is formed from over 100 portraits and submissions from East Londoners

On the eve of World Mental Health Day (9 October) Sound Minds Festival will be at Richmix. The first of its kind live music and mental health experience, they will have three neurodivergent-friendly spaces that the audience are encouraged to roam freely between.

Elsewhere, karaoke, moral philosophy and immigration controls come together in the all-immigrant variety show We Like To Move It Move It on Saturday 16 October.

Finally, inspire your mind with an amazing lineup of lectures at Gresham College throughout October including Professor Sara Hart exploring the Maths of Perspective in Art on 18 October and Professor Farah Karim-Cooper discussing Shakespeare, Race & Performance on 19 October.

That’s a pretty full month ahead for all you culture vultures – we hope that you can extend your day in the office with some fun in the city and share with us what you’re up to on social media @city_am.