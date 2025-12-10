OCTO Revolutionizes Vehicle Safety with AI: Introducing the Proactive and Predictive Anti-Theft System

Anticipating a theft before it happens. This is the goal of OCTO’s new predictive anti-theft system, developed by the global leader in telematics and data analytics solutions for connected mobility.

The new technology combines artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced sensors to deliver real-time, personalized vehicle protection capable of recognizing risk signals before a theft event occurs.

Drawing on more than 22 years of experience and 610 billion kilometers of driving data, the system transforms the paradigm of vehicle security from reactive to proactive.

This approach enables prevention rather than mere response, increasing protection for both private vehicles and corporate fleets.

The main features include:

Tampering detection: sensors identify attempts to access or remove the devices.

sensors identify attempts to access or remove the devices. Abnormal vehicle movement: the system detects vehicle dragging or lifting while the engine is off.

the system detects vehicle dragging or lifting while the engine is off. Loss of connection between the devices installed on the vehicle: when one of the two devices is located and removed by a thief, communication with the second terminal is interrupted and an alert is promptly sent to our control center.

when one of the two devices is located and removed by a thief, communication with the second terminal is interrupted and an alert is promptly sent to our control center. Driver behavior analysis: an AI model identifies suspicious behavior compared to habitual driving patterns, analyzing driving style, typical routes, and timings.

an AI model identifies suspicious behavior compared to habitual driving patterns, analyzing driving style, typical routes, and timings. Geofencing: OCTO’s system maps all high-risk areas where thefts have historically occurred, as well as suspicious locations such as commercial ports or national borders, alerting the theft monitoring center whenever a vehicle approaches or enters these areas.

The combined and continuous analysis of these parameters makes it possible to dynamically calculate the theft risk level and automatically activate the most effective countermeasures. In case of an alert, the OCTO Operations Center uses the most advanced monitoring, localization, and real-time intervention tools.

Backed by many years of experience managing thousands of theft cases each year, OCTO ensures swift and targeted action, providing continuous support to customers and fleets.

About OCTO

For over 20 years, we have been developing integrated solutions that enable us to support our clients in seizing the opportunities offered by smart mobility and digital transformation. Thanks to an innovative approach based on Artificial Intelligence, we have developed advanced algorithms for accident detection, driving behavior analysis, claims management, and consumption optimization. These solutions allow us to meet the needs of key markets, such as insurance and mobility, with a strong focus on modularity and customization. Our scalable and modular data analytics platform delivers solutions for the Insurtech and mobility markets, helping partner companies transform the way they manage and grow their business.

A robust and purpose-driven ESG strategy ultimately guides our market proposition, focusing on the development of solutions that support the energy transition and data-driven urban planning.

OCTO has profiled 20 million drivers and holds the world’s largest telematics database, based on 610 billion kilometers of driving and over 13 million validated claims. octotelematics.com

