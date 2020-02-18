Ocean Outdoor increases revenue amid European expansion

Ocean Outdoor’s acquisition strategy and expansion into six new countries last year has paid off as it posted a double-digit rise in revenue.

The figures

Ocean Outdoor’s group revenue increased 13.5 per cent to £141.3m, while Ocean UK and Ocean NL revenues combined are up 14.3 per cent to £98.3m.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 10.5 per cent to £33.6m on a proforma basis.

Why it’s interesting

Ocean Outdoor’s strong results come in what the company has described as a “transformational year” as acquisitions boosted revenues and earnings.

The out-of-home advertising firm has taken Ocean into six new countries – the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Germany.

It acquired Dutch companies Ngage Media and Interbest for a combined cash consideration of £43m.

The £56m acquisition of Swedish digital media group Visual Art and £25m acquisition of AdCityMedia establishes Ocean Outdoor’s presence in Scandinavia.

Ocean Outdoor’s UK business has continued to grow as it secured contracts with Glasgow and Southampton, and extended its current contracts with Piccadilly Lights and BFI Imax.

What Ocean Outdoor said

Chief executive Tim Bleakley said: