Ocado opens hub in Bristol as it plans to boost UK capacity by 40 per cent

Online supermarket retailer Ocado has opened a new mini customer fulfilment centre (CFC) in a bid to expand its reach across the country after a strong 2020.

Supporting up to 815 jobs, the Bristol-based centre has the capacity for over 30,000 orders a week and will hep the retailer with its increased demand over lockdown.

Two other CFCs are set to be opened at the end of this year in Purfleet and Andover, and are expected to boost Ocado’s capacity by 40 per cent.

Read more: Russian retailer Fix Price targets $1.7bn London listing

The centres will drive shorter delivery times to keep up with the, on average, 374,000 online orders per week.

Ocado Solutions CEO Luke Jensen said: “Grocery boardrooms worldwide are wrestling with the question of how to build online capacity that not only meets the growth in demand they have seen in the past year, but that also serves that demand profitably and flexibly in the long term, with a better customer offering than competitors.”

The retailer’s strong financial year has meant it will also be opening its first CFC in North America alongside American retail company Kroger, later this year.

Read more: Plus-size fashion retailer N Brown reshuffles board amid chairman’s exit