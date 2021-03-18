Ocado's M&S joint venture sees revenue surge 40 per cent

Ocado Retail said this morning that its revenue had climbed 40 per cent in the first quarter as lockdown restrictions continue to power a surge in online shopping.

The firm, a joint venture between Ocado and M&S, said that revenue was £599m in the 13 weeks up to the end of February, up from £428.8m the year before.

It said that it was receiving on average 329,000 orders a week, with an average order size of £147.

However, that is fewer than the 360,000 orders it received weekly in the fourth quarter, Third Bridge analyst Ross Hindle pointed out.

He added that these concerns about keeping hold of customers were reflected in the share price.

Ocado Retail said that this size was a combination of the traditionally indulgent festive season and the ongoing impact of lockdown.

The firm has just opened its Bristol “customer fulfilment centre”, which will give it the capacity to fulfil an extra 30,000 orders a week.

It is looking at opening two more such centres this year, each of which will be able to fulfil 150,000 orders a week, as well as 12 more micro sites.

These micro sites are central to its Ocado Zoom product, which will offer deliveries within one hour of ordering.

Ocado chief executive Tim Steiner said: “Over the last twelve months, there has been a dramatic and permanent shift towards online grocery shopping around the world. Millions of customers have experienced online grocery shopping through the pandemic and many of them will not be going back to bricks and mortar.

“As we progress towards a new normal for grocery retail, and the focus for the industry shifts from meeting unprecedented demand to winning in a large and growing online channel, the need for a fulfilment solution that both delights a more knowledgeable customer, and enables profitable, sustainable growth, has never been more critical.”

Ocado said it was expecting positive revenue growth in the second quarter versus the corresponding period last year