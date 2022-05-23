Ocado buys robotics start-up for $10.2m as online retail giant eyes automating grocery pick-ups

Online grocer Ocado has inked a deal to buy a materials handling robotics start-up for $10.2m.

In a deal worth the equivalent of £8.11m, Ocado has agreed to buy Myrex, it announced on Monday.

The UK supermarket snapped up a minority stake in the Athens-based firm in 2020.

Myrex was instructed to develop a programme that automates the loading of containers with customer orders onto frames ready for dispatch from Ocado’s warehouses, news agency Reuters reported.

Myrex’s “automated frameload” solution will launch in Ocado’s warehouses later this year, as part of a range of innovative launches.

Earlier this year, Ocado also revealed it was introducing lightweight robots and hi-tech van routing systems.