Oasis reunion tour to boost London’s economy by £426m

The Oasis reunion is expected to be a major boon for the ticketing industry.

The long-awaited Oasis reunion is set to deliver a remarkable £426.3m boost to London’s economy, with fans across the UK set to spend over £1bn.

New data from Novuna Personal Finance found that the band’s sold-out, seven-night residency at Wembley Stadium will attract more than 630,000 fans to the capital, with each night forecast to generate £60.9m in spending across travel, hospitality and retail.

Novuna estimated the direct net economic impact of just the London leg at around £109.3m, making the Oasis live 2025 tour one of the most lucrative cultural events of the year for the city.

The financial surge spans across a range of sectors, yet food and drink and ticket sales are set to spearhead spend, estimated at £100m and £99m respectively.

Theresa Lindsay, chief marketing officer at Novuna Personal Finance, said: “Oasis’s reunion isn’t just a moment for music – it’s a moment for London’s economy”.

“From packed pubs and hotels to jammed trains and taxi queues, the spending ripple will be felt far beyond the stadium gates”.

Oasis: A national phenomenon

The London shows will take centre stage of the band’s 17-stop tour of the UK, which is overall expected to accumulate a staggering £1.06bn in total spend, exceeding the £997m estimated for Taylor Swift’s eras tour earlier this year, according to a recent report by Barclays’ Wonderwallets.

Each Oasis fan will spend £766.22 on average, the bank found, and that’s not on tickets alone. Rather, it includes travel, accommodation, food, fashion and merchandise.

A majority, 64 per cent, have spent more than planned on their tickets, but most reportedly agreed that the experience will be worth the premium prices.

The tour taps into the fastest-growing experience economy, which is seeing consumers increasingly prioritising meaningful events over material goods.

Barclays’ data has shown confidence in non-essential spending hitting a three-year high, with 60 per cent of Brits ready to splash out on cultural events during this summer season.

Team Corbett, managing director of sponsorships and media at Barclays, said: “From new outfits to food and merchandise, ticket holders are showing that when it comes to once-in-a-generation moments, they are more than willing to roll with it”.

The news follows various headlines concerning the scammed sale of the Gallagher brothers’ reunion, with the UK’s competition regulator accusing Ticketmaster of misleading fans, suggesting that some may have overpayed for seats.