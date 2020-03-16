O2 pairs up with Disney Plus to be its UK mobile network distributor

O2 has agreed a deal with Disney to be the exclusive mobile network distributor for Disney Plus, a week ahead of its launch.

New and upgrading pay monthly customers will be able to get six months of Disney Plus, on O2.

Mark Evans, CEO of O2, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Disney to bring these incredible shows and movies to our customers, demonstrating that there are more reasons than ever to join the UK’s No.1 network.”

The deal still allows customers on other networks and devices to access Disney Plus.

Earlier this month, Disney and O2 owner Telefonica struck a multi-year strategic alliance that will see the service launch in Spain, on its pay-TV SVOD service Movistar Plus.

Earlier this month, Disney signed a deal with Sky to make the streaming service available to its pay-TV customers.

Telecoms analyst Paolo Pescatore said the launch of the streaming service has come at a good time amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“I’m expecting to see subscriptions to the annual service surge in the run up to launch.”

“Telcos will be bracing themselves for an explosion of traffic over their networks (both fixed and mobile).”

Disney Plus launches in the UK on 24 March.

