Nusrat Ghani: Boris Johnson orders inquiry over Islamophobia allegations

Nusrat Ghani told the Sunday Times that after she was sacked as transport minister in 2020 a government whip told her that her “Muslimness was raised as an issue” at a Downing Street meeting and that her “Muslim woman minister status was making colleagues feel uncomfortable”.

The Prime Minister has ordered an inquiry into a Conservative MP’s allegations was fired from a ministerial job as her Muslim faith was making colleagues uncomfortable.

Boris Johnson has asked the Cabinet Office to conduct an inquiry into the claims from Nusrat Ghani, Downing Street said on Monday.

“As he said at the time, the Prime Minister takes these claims very seriously,” Downing Street added.

The MP lost her job as a junior transport minister in February 2020 and told the Sunday Times that a whip had said her “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue.

Responding to news of the inquiry on Monday morning, Ghani told the media: “As I said to the Prime Minister last night all I want is for this to be taken seriously and for him to investigate.

“I welcome his decision to do that now. The terms of reference of the inquiry must include all that was said in Downing Street and by the whip. I look forward to seeing the terms of reference.”

The government’s chief whip, Mark Spencer, said he was the whip mentioned in Ghani’s allegations. He has denied the claims as totally false and defamatory.

“I have never used those words attributed to me,” he said.

Downing Street said at the time these allegations were first made, Johnson advised the MP to make a formal complaint to CCHQ [Conservative Campaign Headquarters].

Ghani did not take up this offer, explaining yesterday she felt the party compliants proceess was “very clearly not appropriate for something that happened on government business”.