Numis Securities remains City’s most popular stockbroker

Numis Securities remains the City’s most popular stockbroker despite its first large decline in client numbers for over a decade.

The stockbroker has lost net six clients since last quarter but retains its top position 221 clients, according to figures from Adviser Rankings.

Despite Numis’ popularity, Morgan Stanley has moved into the lead by aggregate client market-cap in the stockbroker rankings. It now boasts the highest client market-cap of £632.4m among stockbrokers after adding HSBC to its client roster.

HSBC hired Morgan Stanley to replace rivals Goldman Sachs following a review by chief financial officer Ewen Stevenson last June.

Morgan Stanley;s rise in overall client market cap comes on the back of its dominance in the FTSE 100, in which it has a client market cap of £593.4m. Bank of America, taken on as joint broker to HSBC, moved up to second place in the Adviser Rankings index.

Within the FTSE 250, Numis narrowed JP Morgan Cazenove’s lead after adding Synthomer and Vivo Energy, taking its number of clients to 54 with a £96.7m market cap.

New mandates for Victoria and Dunelm Group meant Peel Hunt narrowed the gap with Numis Securities at the head of the Consumer Discretionary and Consumer Staples sector.

JP Morgan has pipped Numis Securities to the post at the head of the Financials and Real Estate rankings after being handed stockbroking duties for AIB Group and Sanne Group.

