Number of UK gas suppliers almost cut in half by energy price crisis

UK energy suppliers have nearly halved in number this year, as soaring wholesale prices continues to wreak havoc with the struggling sector.

New research from Cornwall Insights has revealed that the market has sharply decreased from 47 suppliers at the start of 2021 to 24 currently left operating in the market.

The 23 firms ceasing trading to consumers is a record total of departures from the energy market.

Since the start of September, 19 energy firms have collapsed, including CNG Energy on Wednesday and four further firms in the past week alone.

This includes Zebra Power, Omni Energy, MA Energy, and Ampoweruk.

Approximately two thirds of the suppliers are defined by the research as small companies, which have been particularly vulnerable to soaring wholesale energy costs.

So far, the majority of customers have been moved to larger suppliers, growing the market share of the large supplier group from 68.5 per cent at the start of the year to 70.1 per cent today.

Anna Moss, head of consumer markets at Cornwall Insight, gloomily predicted that the situation would remain challenging through the winter with on sign on wholesale prices returning to former levels.

She said: “Suppliers are likely to face tough times ahead. Credit calls on suppliers for electricity balancing are due to increase markedly. The Credit Assessment Price (CAP) will increase further to £259/MWh on 4 November – a record high and the tenth increase in the CAP in 2021.”

The consumer markets specialist also pointed to high futures prices, consistently over £230/MWh for monthly baseload power, and 240p/th for monthly NBP gas since the start of last month.

“The very high wholesale prices have caused significant distress even before winter begins and how suppliers fare is in the hands of wholesale trading parties, and how suppliers can manage their costs through the winter months ahead,” she concluded.