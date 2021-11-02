Four more suppliers collapse as UK energy crisis shows no signs of improving

Four more energy suppliers are set to stop trading from today due to UK’s energy crisis, which brings the total of collapsed firms to 18.

Omni Energy, MA Energy, Zebra Power, and Ampoweruk leave some 23,700 domestic and non-domestic customers awaiting a new supplier, which will be appointed by industry regulator Ofgem.

It follows fellow supplier Bluegreen which also “regrettably” stopped trading last night, after the crisis had left it in an “unsustainable situation”.

The country’s energy crisis, which has seen prices for gas and electricity hit record levels, has left smaller suppliers battling to keep afloat.

Director of retail at Ofgem, Neil Lawrence addressed customers: “Ofgem will choose a new supplier for you and while we are doing this our advice is to wait until we appoint a new supplier and do not switch in the meantime. You can rely on your energy supply as normal.”

The crisis has so far left more than 1.7m customers in between supplier’s after their supplier of choice fell into administration.

It comes just days after reports that government ministers fear that Bulb Energy is on the brink of collapse and could cease trading as early as this week – which could see another 1.7m in a supplier limbo.

They are now accelerating contingency plans in case the energy firm fails to find a rescue deal, according to Sky News. As Bulb has been working with US investment bank Lazard to search for funding over the past few months.