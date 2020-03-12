Number of UK coronavirus cases record biggest daily jump to 590

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK has jumped from 456 to 590, marking the biggest daily increase.

Two more people have died in London after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 10.

A patient in their 80s died at Charing Cross Hospital, while a woman in her sixties died at Queen’s Hospital in Romford.

The announcement comes after the World Health Organisation called the outbreak a pandemic.

Read more: ECB to let eurozone banks breach key requirements due to coronavirus

Later today, the government will announce tougher measures to delay the spread of coronavirus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair another Cobra meeting this afternoon, in which it is expected he will confirm the shift into the “containment” stage.

It is likely to mark a shift towards more draconian social distancing measures, which are likely to include advising people with mild symptoms to self-isolate.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she will advise mass gatherings of 500 people or more should be cancelled from the start of next week.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions today, she said she anticipated a “sharp rise” in coronavirus cases in Scotland.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that all schools, colleges and other public facilities in the Republic of Ireland will be closed from Friday until 29 March.

He also said that indoor public gatherings of more than 100 people and outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people will be cancelled.

Rishi Sunak earmarks £12bn to ease impact of coronavirus

In his Budget statement yesterday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a £12bn package to shelter the economy through the coronavirus outbreak.

Sunak said coronavirus will have “a significant impact on the UK economy” as consumers self-quarantine and offices and factories close. But he added: “It will be temporary.”

Among the measures announced to tackle the outbreak, Sunak said business rates for small firms would be abolished for the year.

He added that he will relieve the cost of sick pay for employers amid the outbreak. The government will now refund the cost of providing statutory sick pay to employees for up to two weeks.

Global stocks plunge further into the red

Global stocks are in freefall after President Donald imposed a travel ban on Europeans visiting the US.

The FTSE 100 had already crashed to lows not since since the 2016 Brexit referendum but when US trading paused shortly after opening, it fell as far as 9.4 per cent down.

London’s blue-chip index is down nine per cent to 5,347.72 points, a staggering fall of 528.80 points.

A European Central Bank decision to hold interest rates, which are already in negative territory, did nothing to calm investors’ nerves. Germany’s Dax collapsed 9.17 per cent, while France’s Cac index sank 9.54 per cent.

US stocks hit the circuit breaks shortly after opening. A seven per cent drop on the S&P 500 triggered an automated 15-minute pause in trading for the second time this week. It is now done 7.35 per cent.

The Dow Jones, which entered bear territory yesterday after plunging 1,400 points, is down 7.8 per cent. The Nasdaq index fell 6.16 per cent.

Get the news as it happens by following City A.M. on Twitter.