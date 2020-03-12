The government will officially announce tougher measures to delay the spread of the UK coronavirus outbreak today after failing to contain the Covid-19 crisis.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to chair yet another Cobra meeting this afternoon, in which it is expected he will confirm the shift into the second stage of managing the outbreak.

This is likely to mark a move towards more draconian social distancing measures, which are initially likely to include advising people with mild cold-like symptoms self isolate, and that people work from home where possible.

It is not expected that mass school closures are imminent. Last night it emerged that a second health minister, Edward Argar, had tested positive for Covid-19.

He was seen coughing at the despatch box on Tuesday. His departmental colleague Nadine Dorries also had the virus and is recovering at home.

The Telegraph reports an unnamed Cabinet minister is awaiting test results.

“The delay phase also buys time for the testing of drugs and initial development of vaccines and/or improved therapies or tests to help reduce the impact of the disease,” the government’s planning document also said, the Sun reported.

What does the delay phase entail?

Social-distancing measures will include urging staff to work from home where possible, it is reported. That would encourage Brits to avoid using crowded public transport. Sports events could also be cancelled while people with minor symptoms like a cough or fever could be told to self-isolate.

While no school closures are believed to be imminent, the delay phase puts that prospect under consideration. Events where masses of people would gather could also be cancelled.

It comes after the World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday declared coronavirus a pandemic.

That came as the number of UK coronavirus cases rose to 459, with eight Brits dying from the Covid-19 infection.

Barclays also said a staff member in Canary Wharf has tested positive for coronavirus after self-isolating from 9 March.

“The colleague has been in self-quarantine since 9 March, following notification of their potential exposure to the virus,” Barclays said.

The FTSE 100 crashed today as Donald Trump issued a travel ban from Europe to the UK, excluding the UK and Ireland.