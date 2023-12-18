Number of Brits buying sports tickets for overseas events skyrockets

The number of Brits buying tickets for sporting events outside of the United Kingdom rose by 41 per cent in 2023 as the post-pandemic urge to attend live action continues to increase.(Photo by RvS.Media/Sylvie Failletaz/Getty Images)

The number of Brits buying tickets for sporting events outside of the United Kingdom rose by 41 per cent in 2023 as the post-pandemic urge to attend live action continues to increase.

It comes as the trend for overseas sport has risen by 50 per cent globally, according to Viagogo.

This overseas demand was driven by the Rugby World Cup in France and the Cricket World Cup in India, as well as Formula 1 races and NFL matches.

The Rugby World Cup, won by South Africa last month, topped the list while the Cricket World Cup (claimed by Australia) and the Frankfurt NFL match between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs made up the top three for non-UK events UK buyers went to in 2023.

Five of the other seven in the top 10 were Formula 1 races.

Commenting on the report, leading sports business expert, professor Rob Wilson, said: “Viagogo’s data clearly highlights the level to which live sport events continue to flourish post-pandemic.

“The fact Viagogo has witnessed a 41 per cent year-on-year increase in international ticket sales for UK fans, and 50 per cent globally, across its marketplace, points to an increasingly globalised live events industry.

“With fans now prepared to travel long distances to see their heroes and favourite teams perform, there is a big opportunity for sports organisations and rights holders to cater more specifically for international fanbases, who are typically amongst the most valuable in terms of at-event expenditure.”

Looking domestically, the most in-demand sporting experience, according to Viagogo, was the Wimbledon Championships, followed by the British Grand Prix and the NFL match between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

The ICC World Test Championship between Australia and India was fourth alongside two further NFL matches, two Six Nations fixtures, the Open Championship and KSI’s boxing bout versus Tommy Fury.

“This year’s continued demand for tickets sold on Viagogo underscores the value fans place on live events,” said Viagogo Global Managing Director, Cris Miller.

“Dominant players and personalities, plus traditional rivalries, are driving interest and demand for teams and leagues, with fans more willing than ever to travel abroad to show their support.”