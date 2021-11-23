Green second-hand: a third of Brits considering buying used EV, research reveals

A Hyundai Kona Electric charges at an EV charge station in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

A third of Brits is considering buying a used electric vehicle (EV) as their next car.

Research from Volkswagen Financial Services (VWFS) UK has revealed that 35 per cent of British people are more likely to consider an EV as their next car as a result of the fuel crisis, with 32 per cent stating they would buy it second hand.

While the numbers of used diesel and petrol cars being bought have fallen by 23 and 37 per cent respectively, the market of used EVs has boomed in the last year, increasing by 76 per cent among VWFS customers.

“Electric vehicles have never been more popular than they are today and it’s clear from our research that the recent fuel crisis has only accelerated the surge in demand for electric cars and their new technologies,” said Rebecca Whitmore, VWFS electric vehicle senior product owner.

“As EV technology continues to improve and these vehicles continue to become more affordable and accessible, it won’t be too long before we have mainstream adoption in the UK.”

A lot of people have decided to switch to electric cars following the recent fuel crisis that hit British motorists.

Data from Volkswagen showed that young people were more likely to panic buying fuel compared with more mature motorists. People aged between 25 and 34 where the most likely to panic buying, with 31 per cent of respondents admitting to stocking up, followed by 18-24 year olds at 30 per cent.

Only 7 per cent of 55-64 year olds admitted to stockpiling, while for people aged between 65 and 74 the percentage was around three.