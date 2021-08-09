Number 10: No plans for 'imminent reshuffle' after Johnson-Sunak row

Boris Johnson has no plans for an “imminent reshuffle” after reports yesterday that he threatened to demote Rishi Sunak, according to Downing Street.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman today said the pair will “continue” to enjoy a “close and effective working relationship”.

The Sunday Times reported that Johnson was “apoplectic” about the leaking of a letter last week from Sunak that criticised the Prime Minister’s Covid borders policy.

This reportedly led to the Prime Minister threatening to demote Sunak to health secretary in front of a number of Number 10 advisers.

Johnson’s spokesman said there were no plans for an “imminent reshuffle” when quizzed by journalists today.

He said: “The prime minister and the chancellor have always enjoyed a close and effective working relationship, and will continue to do so.”

The letter in question saw Sunak say that Johnson’s international travel policies were “out of step” with the rest of Europe and that they would damage the economy.

It was widely seen as an attempt by Sunak to line up with Tory MPs and party members who want laxer restrictions on travel, however it has been speculated that the letter could have leaked from the Department for Transport.

Recounting the comments, one official in attendance at the meeting told the Times: “He said: ‘I’ve been thinking about it. Maybe it’s time we looked at Rishi as the next secretary of state for health. He could potentially do a very good job there.’

Sunak’s allies hit back at Johnson in a number of newspapers today, with one telling the Telegraph that sacking the chancellor would amount to the Prime Minister “only signing his death warrant”.

“There’s nobody else as good as Rishi,” they added.

Another ally told The Times that Sunak would refuse to be demoted to health secretary and would instead likely go to the backbenches and mount a leadership challenge.