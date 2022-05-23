Number 10 hits out at rail union in threat to bring in strike busting legislation

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) today announced a crippling 24-hour London Tube strike on 6 June – just one day after the Diamond Jubilee long weekend.

Downing Street has landed a fresh blow on the UK’s rail unions as Boris Johnson renews threats to bring in strike busting legislation.

Johnson’s official spokesman told journalists today that the PM would not rule out new laws that would force a minimum number of public transport staff to still work during strikes.

Read more Fresh tube strikes to hit Londoners with TfL staff to walk out Monday after Jubilee weekend

The legislation – which is being drawn up by transport secretary Grant Shapps – was already promised in the 2019 Conservative election manifesto.

It comes as the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) today announced a crippling 24-hour London Tube strike on 6 June – just one day after the Diamond Jubilee long weekend.

It will be the latest in a string of increasingly disruptive Tube strikes by Transport for London (TfL) staff who are protesting against below inflation pay increases and planned job cuts.

The RMT is also balloting members over whether to hold a 12-hour rail strike, which the union says would be the most disruptive in 30 years.

Johnson’s spokesman said “we’re focussed on ensuring employers and the unions reach an agreement wherever possible”, but that the government was prepared to act to “protect” the public.

Johnson’s spokesman said: “I think any disruption of this sort can have an impact on peoples’ lives and their ability to get to work. It would be deeply unfair when families are already suffering with some of those global [cost of living] challenges.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch issued a fiery warning to the government yesterday about the prospect of new union busting legislation.

“Any attempt by Grant Shapps to make effective strike action illegal on the railways will be met with the fiercest resistance from RMT and the wider trade union movement,” he said.

“The government need to focus all their efforts on finding a just settlement to this rail dispute, not attack the democratic rights of working people.”

The strike ballot for RMT’s 40,000 members closes tomorrow and is in response to plans by Network Rail to cut 2,500 maintenance jobs.

If approved it will see workers on 15 rail operators – including South Eastern Railway, South Western Railway and LNER – strike for 12 hours.

Read more Rail union fires fierce warning against government’s union busting plans

The RMT has said the strike action would “bring the country to a standstill”.