Novak Djokovic admits to injury concern after staying on course for 10th Australian Open title

Novak Djokovic is aiming for a 10th Australian Open title and 22nd Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic extinguished hopes of a home winner in the Australian Open men’s draw and stayed on course for a 10th title at Melbourne Park today.

Djokovic breezed past 22nd seed Alex de Minaur – boyfriend of British player Katie Boulter – 6-2 6-1 6-2 to set up a quarter-final against Russia’s Andrey Rublev.

The Serb, who is aiming to equal Rafael Nadal’s record of 22 Grand Slam titles, again wore strapping on his hamstring and said he still had injury concerns.

“I don’t want to celebrate too early,” he said. “I know things can change really quickly and I don’t take anything for granted. I’m really pleased today with the way I moved today and the way I hit the ball.”

Djokovic’s serene progress was in stark contrast to Rublev’s five-set drama against Danish teenager Holger Rune.

Fifth seed Rublev saved two match points and fought back from 5-0 down in the deciding tie-break to prevail 6-3 3-6 6-3 4-6 7-6 (11-9).

“I never in my life was able to win matches like this,” he said. “I have no words, I’m shaking. Now I can go to the casino. If I [bet], for sure I’m going to win.”

College student joins Djokovic and Rublev in Australian Open last eight

College student Ben Shelton continued his sensational run at the Australian Open to set up a quarter-final with fellow American Tommy Paul.

The 20-year-old, who is on his first ever trip overseas, twice came from a set down to beat another compatriot, JJ Wolf, in five sets.

“It’s definitely a surprise,” said Shelton. “Never being out of the United States, I knew it would be a struggle. So I think it maybe has helped me a little bit, not having that expectation or the feeling that I have to perform, but being able to just go out there, be myself and play free.”

Paul, 25, reached the last eight of a Grand Slam for the first time by beating Andy Murray’s conqueror Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets.

In the women’s draw, Poland’s Magda Linette also progressed to the quarter-finals of a major for the first time, aged 30, by upsetting fourth seed Caroline Garcia.

The world No45 will play Karolina Pliskova, who beat Shuai Zhang.

Fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka is still to drop a set at the Australian Open this year after ending Belinda Bencic’s seven-match winning run.

She will play Croatian Donna Vekic in a meeting between two players in uncharted territory in Melbourne.