EIA Consent Decision

Thames Side West – River Wall Works

The Marine Management Organisation (MMO) has carried out an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Marine Works (EIA) Regulations 2007 (“the MWRs”) in relation to the Thames Side West development, London.

In accordance with Regulation 22 of the Regulations, the MMO has decided to grant EIA consent for the project on 28 January 2021 subject to certain conditions being imposed.

Full details of the decision, including the environmental information taken into consideration, the main reasons and considerations on which the EIA consent decision was based, and the conditions attached to the consent can be found at https://marinelicensing.marinemanagement.org.uk/mmofox5/fox/live/MMO_PUBLIC_REGISTER. This information may also be inspected free of charge during normal working hours at the MMO’s office (a charge may be made for copies of data provided). Requests to inspect such information should be directed to:

Marine Licensing Team Marine Management Organisation Lancaster House Hampshire Court Newcastle upon Tyne NE4 7YH

Tel: 0300 123 1032

Email: marine.consents@marinemanagement.org.uk

The Marine Works (EIA) Regulations 2007 transpose, in relation to marine works, the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (“the Directive”).

________________________________________________________________________

Effect of EIA Decision on the Regulatory Decision

Following the above EIA consent decision in accordance with Regulation 24 of the MWRs, the MMO has decided to grant a marine licence for Thames Side West – River Wall Works under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009 on 28 January 2021, subject to certain conditions being imposed.

Full details of the decision, including the environmental information taken into consideration, the main reasons and considerations on which the Regulatory Decision was based and the conditions attached to the consent can be found at https://marinelicensing.marinemanagement.org.uk/mmofox5/fox/live/MMO_PUBLIC_REGISTER

This information may also be inspected free of charge during normal working hours at the MMO’s office (a charge may be made for copies of data provided). Requests to inspect such information should be directed to:

Marine Licensing Team Marine Management Organisation Lancaster House Hampshire Court Newcastle upon Tyne NE4 7YH

Tel: 0300 123 1032

Email: marine.consents@marinemanagement.org.uk