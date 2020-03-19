Norway’s government has ridden to the rescue of beleaguered Norwegian Air with the offer of a credit guarantee of 3bn krone.

Shares in the low-cost carrier soared on the news, jumping 18 per cent over the course of the day.

City A.M understands that the 3bn package is part of a 6bn krone package Norwegian officials have put aside for regional airlines including SAS and Wideroe.

After an initial injection, Norwegian will be able to access more cash once it has raised additional equity.

More to follow.