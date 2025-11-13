North Highland Recognized by Independent Research Firm in Strategic Portfolio Management Tools Landscape

North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has been recognized in the Forrester report, The Strategic Portfolio Management Tools Landscape, Q4 2025. The firm is acknowledged among notable vendors providing SPM tools as an on-premises multitenant SaaS offering with an industry focus on Financial Services, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals and Medical Equipment.

Forrester defines SPM tools as “Technologies that automate the translation of enterprise strategic plans into product and service plans that deliver business value through the prioritization and delivery of work initiatives. SPM acts as the analysis and communication vehicle for the entire organization.”

“This report highlights how SPM tools have evolved to connect strategic planning with execution, enabling organizations to make data-driven decisions in complex environments,” said Chris Miller, senior managing director and Practices lead. “Modern SPM solutions, such as our NH360 Strategic Portfolio Manager, help tech executives translate strategic plans into actionable roadmaps – ultimately accelerating the path from strategy to measurable business outcomes.”

Forrester’s Strategic Portfolio Management Tools Landscape provides an overview of Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) tools vendors across various dimensions including size, geographic focus, use case differentiation, and market specialization.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here.

About North Highland

Founded in 1992, North Highland helps businesses move from strategy to reality, taking a pragmatic and practical approach to build solutions that work and create impact that lasts. As the world’s leading change and transformation consultancy, our award-winning services – powered by a combination of talent and technology – turn client visions into real, measurable value.

With industry-leading client satisfaction ratings, North Highland’s methods and expertise are regularly recognized by the world’s leading analyst firms. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 5,500 experts in 60+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter/X, Instagram, and Facebook.

