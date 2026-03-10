North Highland Receives APQC’s 2026 Excellence in Knowledge Management Award

North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has been named a recipient of APQC’s 2026 Excellence in Knowledge Management (KM) recognition at the enterprise level. The annual distinction honors organizations that demonstrate superior capabilities in capturing, sharing, and applying knowledge to drive measurable business value.

North Highland is one of only six global organizations recognized for demonstrating measurable impact from modern KM strategies in an AI-accelerated era at the enterprise level.

“APQC is proud to recognize North Highland for achieving Excellence in Knowledge Management,” said Cindy Hubert, APQC Fellow, Knowledge Management. “Their KM team ensures that expertise is available and accessible across the organization. Knowledge is not merely managed at North Highland—it is leveraged as a strategic asset that enables lasting solutions for clients.”

APQC’s Excellence in Knowledge Management program is grounded in data from its Knowledge Management Capability Assessment Tool (KMCAT), an evidence-based methodology that evaluates performance across four core dimensions: strategy, people, process, and technology. Organizations recognized as excellence-level performers demonstrate maturity and measurable impact across these pillars.

According to APQC’s 2026 Knowledge Management Priorities and Trends research, only 4% of organizations report reaching the “innovating” stage of KM maturity, where knowledge practices are fully embedded in the business model and aligned to performance outcomes.

“A strong knowledge foundation driven by disciplined knowledge management is a true competitive advantage in our industry,” said Elizabeth Winter, senior director, Commercial Enablement at North Highland. “This recognition from APQC validates our strategic approach to knowledge as a critical business asset. In today’s AI-accelerated environment, having robust KM practices is especially vital—it’s what enables our teams to leverage AI tools effectively and extract real value that translates into lasting impact for our clients.”

Since its launch in 2019, APQC’s Excellence in KM recognition has spotlighted best-in-class examples to help other organizations accelerate their own learning journeys. North Highland joins more than 38 unique organizations that have received this prestigious recognition.

About North Highland

Founded in 1992, North Highland helps businesses move from strategy to reality, taking a pragmatic and practical approach to build solutions that work and create impact that lasts. As the world’s leading change and transformation consultancy, our award-winning services, powered at the intersection of talent and technology, turn client visions into real, measurable value.

With industry-leading client satisfaction ratings, North Highland’s methods and expertise are regularly recognized by the world’s leading analyst firms. Offering global support, North Highland has offices across Canada, Ecuador, Romania, South Africa, U.S., and UK.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter/X, Instagram, and Facebook.

ABOUT APQC

APQC helps organizations work smarter, faster, and with greater confidence. With more than 45 years of experience, APQC is the world’s foremost authority in benchmarking, best practices, process and performance improvement, and knowledge management. More than 1,000 member organizations worldwide across 60 industries rely on APQC for the data and insights they need to support decision-making and build internal capabilities. Learn more at www.apqc.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260310660327/en/

Contact

Media contact:

Courtney James

Senior Director, PR

(+1) 404-850-2806

courtneylee.james@northhighland.com

TweetText

North Highland is one of only six global organizations recognized for demonstrating measurable impact from modern knowledge management strategies in an AI-accelerated era at the enterprise level.

Company Logo