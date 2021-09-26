No time to delay: New James Bond film premieres tomorrow

The new James Bond film, ‘No Time to Die’, is set to premiere in London tomorrow, almost a year and a half after its original planned release.

The hotly anticipated film, first meant to premiere in April 2020, has been delayed three times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite speculation that the film would be delayed a fourth time -­ especially following recent poor box office ratings of other Hollywood blockbusters — fans will be able to see the film UK cinemas from 30 September.

‘No Time to Die’ will see Daniel Craig bid farewell to the 007 franchise, as he stars as Bond for the fifth and final time.

The film will mark the 25th instalment of the iconic James Bond franchise.

In anticipation of the new release, Madame Tussauds London has announced the return of all six of its 007 figures, which will take up permanent residence in a lineup in the Baker Street site.