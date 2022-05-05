No delays for pandemic recovery as London City Airport welcomes 35 per cent more passengers

London City Airport has registered its busiest month since the pandemic.

London City Airport has crowned April its busiest month since the pandemic, after the hub reported a 35 per cent increase on March levels.

Over the last month, 256,000 people passed through London City’s gates, up on the 189,000 registered a month earlier.

The airport – now at 61 per cent of 2019 levels – said demand ramped up in the run up to Easter, while business travel numbers continue to increase as more countries relaxed their Covid rules.

“The Easter holidays can see our volumes level off for a few weeks, but not in 2022 with more and more passengers using the airport for a well-earned break,” said chief commercial officer Richard Hill.

“We have continued to see high load factors on core business routes like Edinburgh, Zurich, Frankfurt and Amsterdam and our recovery continues to be powered by an equal split in business and leisure passengers.”

The London-based hub, which was crowned by the Telegraph as Britain’s best airport, said that, unlike its rivals, it had not been victim of disruption caused by labour shortages.

“While we have largely avoided the queuing issues experienced at other airports, we are not resting on our laurels and everyone at London City is gearing up for a bumper summer whilst continuing to provide our passengers with a reliable schedule and the quickest airport experience in London,” Hill added.