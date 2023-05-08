No boos please, I’m driving: Max Verstappen hits back at Miami Grand Prix jeers

Max Verstappen and Red Bull underlined their superiority at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen insists he was only booed at the Miami Grand Prix because he is successful.

Verstappen underlined his and Red Bull’s dominance with a third win in five races this season in Florida on Sunday.

But the Dutchman’s race was soured by audible jeers aimed towards him both at the pre-race presentation and on the podium.

“If I am driving at the back nobody will be doing anything in terms of a reaction,” Verstappen said.

“It is normal when you are winning and they don’t like who is winning. This is something which is absolutely fine for me as long as I stand on the top step of the podium.

“That is the most important thing. I take the trophy home and they can go back to their houses and have a nice evening.”

Verstappen, who won in Miami despite starting from ninth on the grid, made no secret of the fact that he did not enjoy the pre-race spectacle.

“Some people like to be more in the spotlight, and some people don’t. Personally I don’t. So for me, what they did was not necessary,” he added.

“I prefer just to talk to my engineers, walk to my car, put the helmet on and drive. I understand the entertainment value, but I hope we don’t have this at every single race, because we have a very long season ahead of us, and we don’t need to enter like that every time.”