No 10 communications chief quits as Mandelson fallout deepens

Tim Allan was appointed to head up Stamer's communications in September

Keir Starmer’s communications chief has resigned less than six months after joining the Prime Minister’s Downing Street operation, as the crisis engulfing the government over Lord Mandelson’s links to Jeffrey Epstein deepened.

Tim Allen, the founder of PR agency Portland who was also a key architect of the ‘New Labour’ movement under Blair, said in a statement he was leaving government to “allow a new Number 10 team to be built”.

Allen’s resignation means Starmer will now be forced to appoint a fifth director of communications in little more than 18 months.

It is also the second casualty in as many days of the fallout from of the so-called ‘Epstein files’, which laid bare the depth the relationship between the convicted sex trafficker and Peter Mandelson.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister’s chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, stood down from his position amid accusations he was behind the move to elevate Mandelson into the UK’s most important diplomatic role. McSweeney said he told Starmer to appoint the disgraced politician, and took “full responsibility” for the political crisis that has ensued.

Allen said in a short statement: “I have decided to stand down to allow a new Number 10 team to be built.

“I wish the PM and his team every success.”

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated