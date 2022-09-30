Nike and JD Sports sign transatlantic deal to give UK customers more new shoes

Nike sneakers (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

British and American sports brand giants JD Sports and Nike have shaken hands on a new partnership to give customers access to more products and rewards.

The Connected Partnership deal signed this week, the first-of-its-kind in Europe, will give customers the chance to get their hands on a range of exclusive products from the US-shoe maker.

JD Sports customers in the UK will get their hands on member-only footwear by linking the firm’s app to a Nike membership, unlocking rewards, new collections and getting early access.

The two sportswear giants will use technological know-how to give customers more convenience, working together online and in store.

The two brands have “a long and successful history of working together as strategic partners to bring customers an exceptional product offering” said Régis Schultz, CEO of JD Sports.”

He added that it “amplifies the combined strength of the Nike and JD brands with our shared consumers, by leaning into their behaviour and journeys and creating new, richer and more engaging experiences.”

Carl Grebert, VP and general manager for Europe at Nike, said the “brand is amplified when we work with like-minded partners to serve those who love sport.”

Linking up with JD enables us to further extend the best selection of innovative sport performance and lifestyle footwear and apparel from Nike, with the power of digital and physical retail.”