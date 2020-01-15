Nigel Farage has been granted permission to throw a Brexit day party at Wesminster’s Parliament Square.

The Brexit bash is set for 31 January to coincide with the date Britain leaves the EU, and is expected to cost £100,000 and attract 10,000 people.

Read more: Planning uncertainty over Nigel Farage Brexit night party

Farage tweeted this morning that the event, organised by pro-Brexit group Leave Means Leave, had been given planning approval by the Greater London Authority (GLA).

A GLA spokesperson confirmed the announcement and said it was subject to conditions on setting up and finishing times.

Farage said: “It is a big moment in the history of this nation to celebrate.”

Parliament Square is the responsibility of the GLA, which is comprised of the mayor of London and the London Assembly.

City A.M. reported on Monday that the Westminster City Council would also play a big role in the decision making process as it was within its borough.

A City Hall source said the event would go ahead if the council was willing to “play ball”.

Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice took to Twitter to express his excitement that the GLA had approved the event.

He said: “I am delighted to confirm that Leave Means Leave has secured approval from the authorities for the Brexit Day celebration in Parliament Sq on 31 Jan.

“We are still working on Big Ben and fireworks!”

It comes alongside an attempt by leading Tory Brexiteers, such as Mark Francois and David Davis, to raise enough money to get Big Ben to bong at 11pm on 31 January.

Read more: Boris Johnson calls on public to fund a ‘Big Ben bong’

The cost to bong the Ben is an estimated £500,000 as it is currently undergoing restoration works and the bell is being stored elsewhere.

On Tuesday, Boris Johnson said a crowdfunding site would be set up so people could “bung a bob for a Big Ben bong”.