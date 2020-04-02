NHS issues emergency contracts for video GP services due to pandemic

Patients across England will be able to see their GP via a video consultation after the NHS issued emergency contracts to health tech firms due to the coronavirus outbreak.



NHS England has handed contracts to 11 providers after health officials invited companies to an emergency tender process last month.



The fast-tracked deals mean GP surgeries across the country will be able to offer video consultations. This will minimise face-to-face contact between doctors and patients during the Covid-19 crisis and reduce the strain on the NHS.



The system also includes automated triage services, which advise patients on whether to self-care or book an appointment based on responses to set questions about their symptoms.



Online health services have been in place for several years, but officials have rushed through approvals to expand their use amid concerns the NHS will struggle under the strain of the pandemic.



New guidance issued to doctors today stated that some coronavirus patients may have treatment withdrawn in order to prioritise others with a greater chance of survival.



A total of 2,352 people have now died from coronavirus in the UK, according to the latest figures, after an increase of 563 deaths yesterday.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing intense pressure to ramp up testing in the country in a bid to slow the escalating death toll.



“Covid-19 is accelerating the need for healthcare systems to deploy scalable technologies to ensure people can get access to healthcare in a timely fashion,” said Rupert Spiegelberg, chief executive of Doctorlink, one of the 11 firms to be handed an NHS contract.



“Doctorlink is honoured to be part of the solution and combined with its online symptom assessment service will be working day and night in the coming days and weeks to support the NHS and get this technology into the hands of frontline GPs.”

