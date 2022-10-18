Next 15 clears regulatory hurdles in M&C Saatchi takeover

Next 15 has cleared a final regulatory hurdle in the US as the London based media firm hopes to finalise a deal for advertising giant M&C Saatchi after months.

Now, Next 15 has told shareholders it had received written notification from the committee on foreign investment in the United States (CFIUS), concluding its review into the deal.

This paves the way for a takeover, with Next 15 confirming all regulatory clearances required have now been received.

It follows a green light from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), with U.K. regulators not wishing to probe the offer any further or open an inquiry into the takeover.

In a recent interview with Campaign, Next 15 boss Tim Dyson described the bidding war for M&C Saatchi as “like a soap opera” that had “dragged on a lot longer than any of us probably wanted it to.”

Some 75 per cent of the voting shareholders must back the offer, including businesswoman Vin Murria who tabled her own lapsed bid for the firm via investment vehicle AdvancedAdvt.

The deal was first valued at 247p per share, or around £310m, but this has since fumbled to 167.7p, with the group valued at £205m, due to market volatility, CityAM reported in recent weeks.

M&C management has already said it would not back the offer in its current form however the deal received support from Peel Hunt brokers earlier this month.

“Versus it’s peer set, we believe Next 15 will be the best to weather the storm if the macro worsens in the near term,” brokers added.