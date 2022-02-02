New streamer: SkyShowtime to launch in Europe this year after passing regulatory hurdles

Comcast and ViacomCBS today announced that SkyShowtime, their new streaming joint venture, has received full regulatory approval and plans to launch in more than 20 European markets hitting 90 million homes starting later this year.

SkyShowtime chief exec Monty Sarhan, said: “We are pleased that SkyShowtime has received all regulatory approvals and are excited to bring this new, unique and compelling entertainment service—with a broad range of some of the world’s leading content—to millions of consumers across these markets.”

Sarhan was named chief exec of SkyShowtime earlier this year. A veteran of both Comcast and ViacomCBS, Sarhan also spent over a decade at the subscription television service EPIX. As EVP and General Manager of EPIX, he secured full national distribution with MVPDs and launched EPIX’s direct to consumer service, leading the company through its fastest period of revenue growth and more than doubling subscribers.

SkyShowtime will ultimately be available in the following markets: Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

SkyShowtime’s offering will span 10,000 hours of content across all genres and audience categories, including scripted dramas, kids and family, key franchises, premiere movies, local programming and documentaries.

Further details on SkyShowtime, including pricing, will be announced at a later date.