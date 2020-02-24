New product launches boost Finsbury Food sales

Cake manufacturer Finsbury Food reported a jump in sales in its interim results driven by new product launches as the company targets growing consumer trends.

The figures

Group revenue increased 4.7 per cent to £159.4m, with UK bakery sales jumping 5.8 per cent.

Profit before tax was up 17.9 per cent to £8.8m in the 26 weeks to 28 December.

Basic earnings per share increased 14 per cent to 4.9p and the company increased its interim dividend per share by six per cent to 1.23p.

Net debt fell £3.5m to £32.6m, the company said.

Why it’s interesting

During the period Finsbury launched a new range of Harry Potter cakes, gluten-free products and artisan sourdough bread as it attempted to tap into growing consumer trends.

The company also opened a new gluten free bakery in Poland to expand capacity in the continental market, and launched an integrated IT system in all manufacturing sites.

It also implemented a group-wide review and standardisation of bakery processes to improve quality and reduce waste.

What Finsbury said