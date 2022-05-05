New political leader for Square Mile as Hayward takes vital Corporation role

THE City has a new de facto political leader after Square Mile grandee Christopher Hayward was elected to the top job on the Corporation’s powerful policy committee this afternoon.

Hayward replaces Catherine McGuinness, who held the role for five years. He steps into the role after serving for almost a decade as an elected member.

Hayward promised last night he would stand up for the City.

“The City is an asset to London, the UK and the world. It creates jobs, drives investment and supports trade for the benefit of communities both domestically and overseas. As Policy Chairman, I will be standing up for the City to ensure it is globally competitive and engaged locally,” he said today.

“I want to ensure that the City is the world’s most innovative, inclusive and sustainable business ecosystem as well as an attractive place to invest, work, live, learn and visit.”

The role is a key one within the Corporation, helping build relationships with other political leaders in London and beyond.

Hayward has served as a managing director at firms ranging across the construction, aviation, infrastructure and events management sectors across a varied career.

Catherine McGuinness said she was proud to have served the City and that she was confident the City “will continue to rise” to the challenges of today and tomorrow.