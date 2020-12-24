New: Parliament to vote on Brexit deal on December 30

PM Boris Johnson has said he “hopes” Parliament will vote through his Brexit deal on December 30.

The treaty will need to be ratified in Westminster in order for it come into force in time for our departure.

The UK will leave the customs union and single market on December 31.

It will then transition to the terms agreed in today’s Brexit deal.

The accord predominantly deals with goods and travel, including aviation and freight, but services will be a matter for further discussion.

The Council – a decision-making body within the European Union that is different from the European Council – will be able to sign off the deal in time for the UK’s departure.

The European Parliament will then retroactively give the treaty its approval.

