New Look looks to slash 70 jobs at London and Weymouth head offices in further shift to digital

High street retailer New Look has put 70 job roles at its head offices in London and Weymouth at risk of redundancy.

According to reports first published in Drapers, the move is understood to be part of a wider examination of the business and could impact several departments across the locations.

It’s understood that employees impacted by the redundancy process will enter a consultation period and New Look said its “priority” is to support those impacted by the decision.

New Look said that the redundancies are a result of the brand accelerating its online offering and reducing its store estate, with a spokesperson telling City A.M that the brand has changed significantly in recent years.

The firm has been asked how many of the job losses will be in London.

“As part of this, we are proposing changes to our team structures, which regrettably, we expect to impact some roles at our Weymouth and London support centres.

“We will shortly be entering a consultation period with affected colleagues and our priority is to support them during this time.”

It comes as New Look also revealed earlier this year that it was looking to slash 500 job roles at its lead distribution centre at Lymedale, Newcastle Under Lyme.

Wendy Massey, senior analyst at Retail Week, told City A.M that the news comes as “no surprise”.

Massey said: “Like so many retailers right now New Look has its eye on streamlining operations to avoid passing price increases on to customers.

“Its headcount has been under constant scrutiny as part of its turnaround programme, having been virtually halved over the five years to March 2022 as it pursued two CVAs to help right size the store network.”