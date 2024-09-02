New Kingsley Defender adds modern luxury to classic Land Rover

Land Rover restoration specialist Kingsley Re-Engineered has unveiled a series of upgraded classic Defender models.

Two Defender restomods have made their public debut at the prestigious Salon Privé car show, held in the grounds of Blenheim Palace.

Oxfordshire-based Kingsley has more than 20 years of experience with restoring the Range Rover Classic, having saved more than 500 examples since 2001.

Now, the company is using that know-how to overhaul and enhance the ever-popular original Land Rover Defender.

Back to bare metal

Land Rover restoration specialist Kingsley has unveiled an upgraded classic Defender

The market for restomod Defenders is a busy one, with no shortage of companies offering their take on the formula. However, Kingsley says a long history with the marque will help its Defender stand out.

Each vehicle will undergo 1,500 hours of restoration work at Kingsley’s headquarters in Witney (located just a few minutes from Blenheim Palace, in fact). The cars will be stripped back to bare metal, with a 15-stage process returning each one to ‘a brand-new state’.

Buyers can specify a near-endless range of custom colours; a broader palette than Land Rover originally offered. Kingsley uses its own on-site paint shop, too, with the options of ceramic coatings and paint protection film.

On the inside, Recaro seats are fitted in the front of all Kingsley Defenders, with customers able to specify Nappa leather with Alcantara inserts. Further bespoke options include wonderfully retro ‘Spinneybeck’ leather weave seat centres – as in the demo car seen here.

Pick your perfect powertrain

Inside the new Land Rover restoration by Kingsley

Beneath the restored bodywork, Kingsley offers an array of powertrain options, including V8 petrol engines and a Rover-sourced diesel. The Defender 90 demonstrator makes use of a 4.2-litre ‘high-torque’ V8, producing 220hp and 266lb ft of torque.

Combined with a rebuilt five-speed manual gearbox, this V8 allows the Defender to accelerate from 0-60mph in 9.5 seconds, and reach a top speed in excess of 100mph.

A ‘stage one’ brake kit is fitted as standard, although an upgraded setup is available from the options list. Similarly, the standard suspension can be replaced with Kingsley’s own electronically controlled active dampers.

Roof configurations range from the skimpy ‘bikini’ cover seen on this D90 demonstrator to a full-length canvas – or even a panoramic glass sunroof.

Honouring Defender history

Land Rover restoration specialist Kingsley has unveiled an upgraded classic Defender

John Sawbridge, managing director of Kingsley Re-Engineered, said of the launch: “Reimagining the Defender is not just about preserving its legacy, but about enhancing it for the modern driver. We take great pride in our meticulous approach to restoration and customisation, ensuring that each vehicle not only honours the past but also embraces the future with innovations and comfort – all while staying true and representative of Kingsley for a new age.”

He added: “Our goal is to deliver a Defender that resonates with the same spirit of adventure and robustness, but with the sophistication and driving dynamics that today’s discerning customers expect.”

Following its unveiling at Salon Privé, Kingsley is now accepting orders for both D90 and D110 versions of its re-engineered Defender, with test drives also on offer.

Prices start from £168,000 including VAT, with an online configurator now live to reveal how your Land Rover could look.

• John Redfern writes for motoringresearch.com