New Harry Potter TV series is happening with JK Rowling on board, reports say

A new TV series based on all seven Harry Potter books is due to go into production if the deal can be finalised.

HBO Max is reportedly finalising a deal with Potter author JK Rowling who retains creative control over the way her books are adapted for the screen.

Rowling is in talks to work as a producer on the series, Deadline confirmed earlier today. Bloomberg reported that each season of the show will focus on each one of the books.

It has long been reported that Potter would return for a TV series, although the idea has been thrown off tracks over the years.

For many Harry Potter fans, Rowling’s reputation has been damaged of late by her stance on trans rights. Rowling does not believe trans women are women, and all three of the lead Potter stars have criticised Rowling’s view, which is widely seen as transphobic.

“Transgender women are women,” Daniel Radcliffe said. “Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I. “

Trans Harry Potter fans have spoken out against the author, with one telling HuffPost UK “she’s failed her readers.”

The original Harry Potter film series ran for eight films, beginning with The Philosopher’s Stone in 2001. It is the fourth highest-grossing film series ever made, with $7.7 billion worldwide box office takings.

