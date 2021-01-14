New Covid travel testing rules delayed until Monday

Pre-departure testing will now come into force on Monday, three days later than initially planned.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps tweeted the last minute change of plan was to give international travellers time to prepare.

UPDATE: To give international arrivals time to prepare ⏱️ passengers will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before departure to England from MONDAY 18 JANUARY at 4am 📅 — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) January 13, 2021

Shapps also reminded travellers to complete a Passenger Locator Form before travelling. The form helps to contact travellers if they have been in contact with someone who developed Covid-19.

The government has published guidance on its website so travellers can “get back to England smoothly,” Shapps added.

Those arriving in England by plane, boat or train, including UK nationals, must take a coronavirus test in the three days before they are due to arrive.

They will have to prove the test is negative before boarding transport back to England. If they do not present a negative test they may not be able to board any form of transport and could be fined £500 on arrival.

Anyone arriving from places not on the UK’s travel corridor list must still self-isolate for 10 days.